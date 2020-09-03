Man Charged After Placing 47 Phony Calls to 911: Police











Winnipeg police have arrested a man after he allegedly placed 47 fraudulent calls to 911 over a nearly two-year period.

Police say between December 2018 and August 2020, the Winnipeg Police Communications Centre received calls for both police and fire, claiming some sort of fictitious emergency. The reports were all deemed to be false.

Police say the calls wasted numerous emergency resources, resulting in a loss to the city of several hundred thousand dollars.

Harley David Lee Harding, 25, was arrested on Wednesday. He has been charged with public mischief and indecent communications.

Harding remains in custody.