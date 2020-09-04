Four Men Arrested After Stolen Property Recovered in Winnipeg













Manitoba RCMP have arrested four people after a commercial break-in on a property in Ile des Chenes August 30.

Two search warrants were executed on Wednesday in Winnipeg — at a residence and a warehouse — where officers found numerous stolen dirt bikes. They also recovered numerous other items believed to be stolen from multiple locations around southern Manitoba.

Four men from Winnipeg, aged 41, 43 and 51, as well as a 43-year-old Saskatchewan man, were arrested. Each suspect has been released pending court appearances on November 2 in Winnipeg.

St. Pierre Jolys RCMP continue to investigate.