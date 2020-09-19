Man Killed in Collision with Train West of Portage la Prairie











A man was killed Friday night after the SUV he was driving collided with a train just north of Highway 1.

Manitoba RCMP say the crash happened shortly before 9 p.m. on Highway 34 near Road 66 N, approximately 42 kilometres west of Portage la Prairie.

The SUV was travelling southbound on Highway 34 when the vehicle drove through the crossing arm and struck the eastbound CN train.

The driver of the vehicle, who has yet to be identified, was pronounced deceased on scene.

RCMP, CN Police and the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating.