Man Charged in West End Sexual Assault

Winnipeg police have arrested and charged a man after a woman was seriously sexually assaulted in the West End on September 6.

Police say the victim was walking in the area of Sargent Avenue and Toronto Street at around 8 a.m. when an unknown man struck up a conversation with her.

The victim was then forced into a house by the suspect, who tried to sexually assault her. She was able to flee, but the suspect caught up to her, pulled the victim into a breezeway near a business, where she was seriously sexually assaulted. The suspect fled when a passerby came upon the area.

The victim was treated in hospital and released.

Officers were able to identify a suspect with the assistance of a nearby business.

Michael Curtis Thomas, 27, was arrested on Wednesday. He has been charged with aggravated assault and overcome resistance by attempting to choke, suffocate or strangle another person.

Thomas remains in custody.