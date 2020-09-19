18 New Cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Saturday











WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 18 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Saturday, bringing the provincial total to 1,558.

Health officials say there are 331 active cases, 1,211 people have recovered and 10 people are in hospital, including three in the intensive care unit. Sixteen people have died.

Saturday’s cases include:

• 3 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 2 cases in the Southern Health

• 13 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Preliminary laboratory testing numbers show 1,488 on Friday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 162,961.

Possible exposure at Gordon Bell High School

A letter to parents has been sent to parents about a possible exposure to COVID-19 at Gordon Bell High School at 3 Borrowman Place in Winnipeg on September 17 in the morning and afternoon. Based on the Public Health investigation, this exposure was assessed to be low risk. At this time, no close contacts have been identified at Gordon Bell. No one is required to self-isolate from this exposure. The infection was not acquired at school.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.












