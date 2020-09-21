Two More COVID-19 Deaths in Manitoba; 22 New Cases











WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported two additional COVID-19 (coronavirus) deaths on Monday, as well as 22 new cases of the virus.

The latest deaths are a man in his 80s from the Southern Health region related to communal living and a woman in her 80s from the Prairie Mountain Health region related to the Assiniboine Centre outbreak in Brandon. This brings the total number of deaths to 18.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says there are 363 active cases out of 1,608 in total. Roussin says 1,227 people have recovered and eight people are in hospital, including two in the intensive care unit.

Monday’s cases include:

• 1 case in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 2 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 3 cases in the Southern Health

• 16 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Confirmed laboratory testing numbers show 1,626 tests were completed on Friday, 1,425 tests were completed on Saturday and 1,116 tests were completed on Sunday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 166,998.

Possible exposures

Public health is also advising of possible exposures to COVID-19 at the following sites on the dates and times:

• Planet Fitness at 783 Leila Ave. in Winnipeg on Tuesday, Sept. 15 from 3 to 4 p.m.;

• 7 Arabian Dreams at 775 Corydon Ave. in Winnipeg on Friday, Sept. 18 from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. and Sunday, Sept. 20 from 12:45 to 1 a.m.; and

• Winnipeg Transit, route #14 on Sept. 15 from Ellice Avenue and Spence Street at 11:10 a.m. to St. Mary Avenue at 11:30 a.m.

The province says letters have gone home to parents of students at Garden City Collegiate in Winnipeg and Meadows School in Brandon regarding potential COVID-19 exposures.

The possible Winnipeg exposure occurred on Monday, September 14, Tuesday, September 15 and Wednesday, September 16. The possible Brandon exposure occurred on Tuesday, September 15 and Wednesday, September 16.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

