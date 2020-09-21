Crash Kills Two People from Morden on Highway 8











A single-vehicle crash Sunday evening has claimed the lives of two people from Morden, Manitoba.

Gimli RCMP responded at around 6:45 p.m. after a report of a vehicle on its hood in the ditch on Highway 8 at Road 23 E, in the RM of Bifrost.

It’s believed the vehicle was travelling westbound on Highway 8, when it lost control, entered the ditch and rolled. It was located submerged in water.

The 28-year-old man and his 30-year-old female passenger, both from Morden, were pronounced deceased at the scene.

RCMP say both people were wearing seatbelts at the time of the collision.

Gimli RCMP continue to investigate.