Centennial Concert Hall Reopening with WSO Performances

WINNIPEG — Centennial Concert Hall is reopening its doors to the public beginning tonight.

CEO Robert Olson says the venue will welcome the maximum allowable 500 patrons to the auditorium for a live performance by the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra.

“Our corporation has developed a comprehensive plan for staging live indoor events that focuses on patron, employee and artist safety, enhanced cleaning and sanitization and strict guidelines for movement of people within our facility,” Olson said in an email.

The Centennial Concert Hall has developed a video in partnership with the WSO outlining the changes guests will see when they arrive tonight and Saturday evening.

More information is available by visiting centennialconcerthall.com.

WATCH: