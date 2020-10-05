Winnipeg Jets Deal Radio Rights to 680 CJOB











WINNIPEG — The radio home of the Winnipeg Jets is now 680 CJOB as part of a multi-year licensing deal.

The Corus Entertainment station takes over the reins from TSN 1290, who was the hockey club’s broadcast partner since the team returned to Winnipeg in 2011.

The deal will see 680 CJOB air all pre-season, regular season and playoff games for the 2020-21 through 2026-27 seasons.

The games will also be simulcast on Power 97, the sister FM rock station of CJOB.

“680 CJOB has a long, proven history as a leader in sports broadcasting in Manitoba, and we’re looking forward to sharing the excitement of Winnipeg Jets hockey with more listeners on more platforms to better serve the greatest fans in the NHL,” Jets chairman and governor Mark Chipman said in a statement.

The agreement between True North Sports + Entertainment and Corus also includes every Manitoba Moose game to be broadcast on the CJOB website.

Aside from hockey, 680 CJOB remains the radio home of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.