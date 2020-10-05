Motorcycle Ride for Dad Raises $130K to Fight Prostate Cancer in Manitoba













WINNIPEG — It was a different kind of ride this year for the TELUS Manitoba Motorcycle Ride for Dad, but donors came through in the fight against prostate cancer.

The 12th annual “Ride Alone Together” ride raised more than $130,000 for the cause, organizers announced on Monday.

“The pandemic did not stop our volunteers, sponsors, riders and pledge donors from working together to support the Ride for Dad and we are so very grateful to all who participated,” said Moe Sabourin, co-chair, MRFD and president, Winnipeg Police Association.

“Safety was our first priority from the get-go and why we moved to the Ride Alone Together format. Over the six weeks of RAT Rides, not a single case of COVID-19 was reported by riders or volunteers.”

The 12-year fundraising total has now exceeded $2.6M with all proceeds staying in Manitoba for prostate cancer research and education.

The top five fundraisers for 2020 are Tony Kusiak, Moe Sabourin, Bill Brokke, Sonia Kraynyk, and Johnson Bijai.

The 2021 TELUS Manitoba Motorcycle Ride for Dad is tentatively scheduled for Saturday, May 29.