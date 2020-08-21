Manitoba Motorcycle Ride for Dad Adopts ‘Ride Alone Together’ Format











Ed Johner, prostate cancer survivor and TELUS Manitoba Motorcycle Ride for Dad spokesperson, speaks at the campaign launch on Friday. ChrisD.ca is a proud media sponsor. (CHRISD.CA)

WINNIPEG — The 2020 TELUS Manitoba Motorcycle Ride for Dad will roll on in a different format this year, but riders will still be together in spirit.

The global pandemic threw a wrench into the plans for this year’s ride, which was scheduled to be held this past May. Organizers then pushed the date to October 3, but have since opted for a safer alternative — Ride Alone Together.

“Our intention was to deliver Ride Day in the same manner as our previous 11 years,” said Kirk Van Alstyne, co-chair, MRFD. “However, with the reality of the COVID-19 virus, we must comply with all provincial health guidelines and employing a ‘Ride Alone Together’ (RAT Ride) format does just that.”

Riders are asked to go for a spin on their own time while still encouraging pledges in support of the fight against prostate cancer.

Riders have the option of taking their ‘RAT Ride’ anytime prior to October 3 and may drop off pledges at the MRFD tent at Earls Polo Park, October 2 or 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“The health and safety of Riders, volunteers and sponsors is our first priority,” said Moe Sabourin, president, Winnipeg Police Association and Ride for Dad co-chair.

“This is our 12th Ride for Dad in Manitoba and even with the changes we know our pledge donors and supporters will come through to fight prostate cancer as they have done year after year.”

The 2020 MRFD prostate cancer awareness and education campaign kicked off Friday at Tavern United, Canad Inns Windsor Park, where a cheque for $350,000 was presented to prostate cancer researchers in Manitoba. The proceeds are from the 2019 Ride for Dad. To date, the 11-year total has raised more than $2.5 million for prostate cancer research and education in Manitoba.

Details on the RAT Ride and how the public can contribute are available at ridefordad.ca/manitoba.