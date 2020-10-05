Amazon to Open Logistics Delivery Station in Winnipeg











WINNIPEG — The world’s larger e-commerce retailer is setting up shop in Winnipeg to better enhance its delivery to customers.

Amazon Logistics plans to open a new delivery station in the Inkster Industrial Park, northeast of Winnipeg James Armstrong Richardson International Airport.

“We are excited to continue our growth in Canada with our first Manitoba delivery station in Winnipeg,” said Tushar Kumar, regional director, Amazon last mile logistics operations for Amazon Canada, in a release.

“This new delivery station will allow us to provide fast and efficient delivery for customers, and provide hundreds of job opportunities for the talented local workforce.”

The delivery station, which is said to create hundreds of full- and part-time jobs, will receive and sort parcels from other distribution centres and co-ordinate deliveries to homes and businesses in the Winnipeg area through local third-party service providers.

Kumar says the 113,000-sq.-ft. delivery station will power Amazon’s last-mile capabilities to speed up deliveries for customers in the Winnipeg metro region.

Through Amazon Flex, the delivery station will allow Manitoba entrepreneurs and independent contractors the ability to create their own schedule delivering Amazon packages.

The site is the first Amazon operations building in Manitoba and is set to launch in 2021.