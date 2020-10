9 Shares

Manitoba has extended the commercial fishing season on Lake Winnipeg by seven days.

Fishers now have until November 6 at 11:59 p.m. to harvest fish from Lake Winnipeg.

The province says this year’s harvest is approximately 60 percent lower than normal for this time of year, largely as a result of market challenges due to COVID-19.

The province adds fish processors have been consulted and are supportive of the decision to extend the season.