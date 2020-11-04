New COVID-19 Testing Sites Opening in Winnipeg, Winkler













WINNIPEG — Two new drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites are opening up to the public this week in Winnipeg and Winkler.

The new location at 1 Research Road at the University of Manitoba’s SmartPark will open on Sunday, November 8 and operate daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The second testing location in Winkler will open Thursday, November 5 and operate Tuesdays and Thursdays from noon to 8 p.m., and Mondays, Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The province says the Winkler site will initially be open on a first-come, first-serve basis and will have the capacity for up to 120 tests per day.

Additional drive-thru and drive-up sites will open in Winnipeg, Portage la Prairie and Arborg in the coming days and weeks.

Only Manitobans experiencing COVID-19 symptoms are urged to seek a test.