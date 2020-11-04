Winnipeg’s Santa Claus Parade Going Virtual











WINNIPEG — Winnipeg’s annual Santa Claus Parade is moving into the livingrooms of holiday revellers this season.

As another casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic, the parade won’t be going ahead as planned for the first time in its 111-year history. Organizers announced Wednesday the parade will take on a virtual format this year while still aiming to keep the holiday spirit alive.

“This has been a wild year for planning,” said Monica Derksen, parade director. “We’ve been saying that this isn’t ‘plan B,’ it’s plan ‘W’, ‘X’ or ‘Y’. As guidelines continued to change, we kept developing new concepts that would keep everyone safe. Finally, it became clear that the best thing we can do is celebrate together, but apart. Our goal is to still provide joy and excitement for the families of Winnipeg.”

The interactive activities will launch on November 10 on the parade website and on social media channels, including contests, arts and crafts and musical activities.

Parade organizers add a special video will feature the Santa float, music and other guests will debut at a later date.