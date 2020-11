WINNIPEG — The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba has been notified following the death of a man in Winnipeg police custody.

Police say at around 1 a.m. Wednesday, officers arrested a man in the Elmwood neighbourhood during a traffic stop.

He was transported to police headquarters and began experiencing medical distress while in custody. He was administered first aid and transported to hospital by ambulance, where he was later pronounced deceased.

No further details have been released.