Woman Killed When Thrown from Snowmobile in Thompson













A 37-year-old woman has died following a snowmobile crash in Thompson.

Manitoba RCMP say the woman was driving alongside another snowmobile on Saturday afternoon when she went over a snowbank, lost control and was thrown from the vehicle. The crash happened at the intersection of Weir Road and Cree Road in Thompson at around 4:15 p.m.

The woman was taken to hospital and pronounced deceased, while her 11-year-old female passenger was treated and released from hospital.

Both riders were wearing helmets and alcohol isn’t a factor in the collision.

Thompson RCMP continue to investigate.