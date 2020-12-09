Two Killed in Snowmobile Crash in Norway House











Two people have been killed following a snowmobile crash in Norway House.

Manitoba RCMP say a 20-year-old man and 19-year-old woman, both from Norway House, were riding a snowmobile at around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday when they collided with a dock.

The crash happened on the ice near Mission Island, throwing both occupants from the snowmobile. They were pronounced deceased on scene.

Police say the two people weren’t wearing helmets at the time.

Norway House RCMP continue to investigate.