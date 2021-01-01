Home » News » River Skating Trail Opens at The Forks

River Skating Trail Opens at The Forks

January 1, 2021 1:17 PM | News

The

The river skating trail at The Forks at seen in 2019. (@THEFORKS / TWITTER)

WINNIPEG — Portions of the river skating trail has opened to Winnipeggers at The Forks.

Officials say the Centennial River Trail opened on New Year’s Eve starting with skating on the Port Rink.

This year’s title sponsor of the trail is The Winnipeg Foundation, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2021.

Skaters can also glide on the rinks under the canopy, at CN stage and trails near the stage, and on the upper trails and those crossing the rail bridge.

As crews clear additional portions of the ice, conditions will be updated on The Forks’ website.

Skate rentals and sharpening services aren’t available this season due to COVID-19.

ARCHIVE VIDEO (2014):


