133 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Monday; 3 Deaths











34 Shares

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 133 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 26,450.

Three additional deaths were also announced:

• A man in his 60s from Northern health region

• A man in his 80s from the Prairie Mountain Health region, linked to the outbreak at McCreary/Alonsa Health Centre

• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Bethania Mennonite Personal Care Home

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says there are 3,414 active cases, 22,295 people have recovered, and 162 people are in the hospital, including 21 in the intensive care unit. Seven hundred and forty people have died.

Monday’s cases include:

• 11 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region

• 34 cases in the Northern health region

• 28 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 13 cases in the Southern Health region

• 47 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 1,566 tests were completed yesterday bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 440,532.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Watch Monday’s media briefing:

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.