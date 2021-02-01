89 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Monday; 3 Deaths













WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 89 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 29,651.

Three additional deaths were also announced:



• A man in his 80s from the Southern Health region, linked to an outbreak at the Heritage Life Personal Care Home in Niverville

• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region
• A man in his 70s from the Southern Health region, linked to an outbreak at the Heritage Life Personal Care Home in Niverville

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says there are 3,466 active cases, 25,353 people have recovered, and 104 people are in the hospital, including 27 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 832.

Monday’s cases include:

• 22 cases in Interlake–Eastern health region

• 42 cases in the Northern health region

• 3 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 4 cases in the Southern Health region

• 18 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 1,603 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 478,810.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Watch Monday’s media briefing:

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.