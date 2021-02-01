Man Seriously Injured in Manitoba Snowmobile Crash













A 40-year-old man from Portage la Prairie was seriously injured Sunday night in a snowmobile crash.

RCMP were called to Delta, Manitoba for a single-vehicle collision near the bank of Lake Manitoba shortly before 9 p.m.

Police say the driver, who was suspended from operating any motor vehicle, including a snowmobile, was travelling westbound on the lake when he struck a snowdrift and became airborne. Upon landing, the man lost control and rolled the snowmobile, causing him to be thrown from the machine.

Police believe alcohol to be a factor in the crash. The rider was wearing a helmet at the time, but it came off during the collision.

He was taken to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP continue to investigate.