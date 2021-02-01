Ottawa Funding Air Service to Remote Manitoba Communities













WINNIPEG — The federal government is funding essential air service to remote Manitoba communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ottawa announced on Monday it will be contributing up to $12,031,000 for air services to remote communities to address losses from the period of July 1 to December 31, 2020.

“COVID-19 continues to put pressure on the transportation sector in the North and Arctic, and the people who live there,” said Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, in a release.

“This investment will ensure communities in Manitoba remain connected and supported with access to essential goods and health services when they need it the most.”

The provincial government will allocate the funding on behalf of the feds to air operators to maintain scheduled service to ensure the continued supply of food, medical supplies, and other essential goods and services to these communities.

Additional funding will depend on the needs of communities and the pace of recovery of air travel into remote communities.

In addition to this initiative, Indigenous Services Canada has been flying health care professionals to and from fly-in First Nations communities in Manitoba since April 22, 2020.