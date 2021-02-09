75 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Tuesday; 3 Deaths













WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 75 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 30,360.

Three additional deaths were also announced:

• A man in his 60s from the Prairie Mountain Health region

• A woman in her 60s from the Winnipeg health region

• A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region

Health officials say there are 1,597 active cases, 27,910 people have recovered, and 104 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 15 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 853.

Tuesday’s cases include:

• 3 cases in Interlake–Eastern health region

• 16 cases in the Northern health region

• 0 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 5 cases in the Southern Health region

• 51 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 1,322 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 492,213.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.