92 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Friday; 2 Deaths

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 92 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 31,235.

Two additional deaths were also announced:

• A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region

• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Golden Links Lodge

Dr. Jazz Atwal, deputy chief provincial public health officer, says there are 1,169 active cases, 29,187 people have recovered, and 80 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 12 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 879.

Friday’s cases include:

• 2 cases in Interlake–Eastern health region

• 50 cases in the Northern health region

• 3 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 2 cases in the Southern Health region

• 35 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 2,389 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 508,900.

Three more COVID-19 U.K. variants detected

Manitoba has confirmed three additional cases of the B.117 COVID-19 variant, first detected in the United Kingdom. This brings the total number of cases of the variant in the province to four. All of the new cases are travel-related and the individuals have since recovered. Their case contacts range from four to 24 people, but are not related to each other. There is no evidence of further spread and the cases are not connected to First Nations.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.