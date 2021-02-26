64 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Friday; 1 Death











WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 64 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 31,721.

One additional death was also announced:

• A man in his 70s from the Southern Health region

Dr. Jazz Atwal, deputy chief provincial public health officer, there are 1,197 active cases, 29,635 people have recovered, and 67 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 10 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 889.

Friday’s cases include:

• 2 cases in Interlake–Eastern health region

• 33 cases in the Northern health region

• 0 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 2 cases in the Southern Health region

• 26 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 1,927 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 521,826.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Watch Friday’s media briefing:

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.