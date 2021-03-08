63 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Monday; 1 Death













WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 63 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 32,288.

One additional death was also announced:

• A woman in her 80s from the Northern health region

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says there are 1,145 active cases, 30,236 people have recovered, and 54 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 10 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 907.

Monday’s cases include:

• 0 cases in Interlake–Eastern health region

• 36 cases in the Northern health region

• 0 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 2 cases in the Southern Health region

• 25 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 1,390 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 538,759.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Watch Monday’s media briefing:

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.