139 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Thursday; 3 Deaths











14 Shares

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 139 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 34,793.

Three additional deaths were also reported:

• A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region

• A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Holy Family Home

• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region

Health officials say there are 1,066 active cases, 32,781 people have recovered, and 58 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 13 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 946.

Thursday’s cases include:

• 0 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 55 cases in the Northern health region

• 18 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 6 cases in the Southern Health region

• 60 cases in the Winnipeg health region

There are 40 new screened or sequenced cases of the variants of concern. Of these, 37 are B.1.1.7 variants of concern with 32 from the Winnipeg health region, two from Interlake–Eastern health region, two from the Prairie Mountain Health region and one from the Southern Health region. Three new screened or sequenced uncategorized cases have been detected and are from the Winnipeg health region.

Laboratory testing numbers show 2,027 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 596,872.

New Public Health Orders

Beginning at 12:01 a.m. Friday, liquor cart sales on golf courses will be allowed and self-help group attendance will increase from 15 to 25 people.

The province says due to increasing test positivity rates and the risk posed by variants of concern, the orders are being extended to April 30.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.