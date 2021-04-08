Manitoba Allows Golf Course Liquor Sales, Increases Self-Help Group Sizes













WINNIPEG — Minor modifications to Manitoba’s public health orders will take effect at midnight Friday, allowing liquor cart sales on golf courses and increasing gathering limits of self-help groups.

As of 12:01 a.m., golfers can purchase liquor on the links while those attending self-help meetings can gather in groups of up to 25. The previous cap was at 15 people.

Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba’s chief provincial public health officer, made the announcement during a teleconference with the media on Thursday afternoon. He says the changes will be in effect until April 30.

With increasing test positivity rates and the risk posed by variants of concern, the orders aren’t being extended beyond the 30th until the province can see what impact Easter gatherings will have on additional COVID-19 cases.