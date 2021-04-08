Teen Charged in Northern Manitoba Assault













Manitoba RCMP have charged a 17-year-old boy after an assault in Shamattawa.

Police say the victim was brought to the nursing station on March 29 with serious injuries. The 26-year-old man was later transported to the Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg for treatment of substantial blunt force trauma.

On April 2, police arrested the youth and have charged him with aggravated assault. He appeared in Thompson court on Wednesday.

The victim remains in hospital.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the assault is asked to contact Shamattawa RCMP at (204) 565-2351 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.