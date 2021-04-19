108 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Monday













WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 108 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 36,267.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says there are 1,685 active cases, 33,623 people have recovered, and 62 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 15 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 959.

Monday’s cases include:

• 12 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 5 cases in the Northern health region

• 10 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 18 cases in the Southern Health region

• 63 cases in the Winnipeg health region

2,491 laboratory tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 624,868

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.