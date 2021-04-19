Home » News » Drugs Smuggled in Boxes of Kraft Dinner: RCMP

Drugs Smuggled in Boxes of Kraft Dinner: RCMP

April 19, 2021 3:30 PM | News


Drugs smuggled into Thompson in KD boxes were seized by RCMP on April 15, 2021. (RCMP HANDOUT)

Manitoba RCMP have intercepted drugs hidden inside boxes of Kraft Dinner destined for Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation.

Police were tipped off about a shipment of illegal drugs arriving in the community on April 15. Officers seized the cargo from a delivery service, which included a case of KD boxes and a box of baby formula, all with altered packaging.

The KD boxes contained approximately 480 grams of illicit dried cannabis, while the baby formula cans were stashing Oxycodone and Alprazolam pills.

A search warrant was executed the next day at a home related to the shipment on Martin Bay in Thompson. Officers seized another 694 grams of cannabis as well as drug-trafficking paraphernalia.

Mac Labelle, 45, Tina Spence, 31, and Derek Vivier, 46, all of Thompson, were arrested and charged with various offences.

The suspects were released pending a court appearance.

RCMP continue to investigate.


