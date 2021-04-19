Drugs Smuggled in Boxes of Kraft Dinner: RCMP













Manitoba RCMP have intercepted drugs hidden inside boxes of Kraft Dinner destined for Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation.

Police were tipped off about a shipment of illegal drugs arriving in the community on April 15. Officers seized the cargo from a delivery service, which included a case of KD boxes and a box of baby formula, all with altered packaging.

The KD boxes contained approximately 480 grams of illicit dried cannabis, while the baby formula cans were stashing Oxycodone and Alprazolam pills.

A search warrant was executed the next day at a home related to the shipment on Martin Bay in Thompson. Officers seized another 694 grams of cannabis as well as drug-trafficking paraphernalia.

Mac Labelle, 45, Tina Spence, 31, and Derek Vivier, 46, all of Thompson, were arrested and charged with various offences.

The suspects were released pending a court appearance.

RCMP continue to investigate.