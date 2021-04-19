Injured Snowmobiler Rescued by Helicopter in Northern Manitoba













Manitoba RCMP used a helicopter to rescue an injured snowmobiler over the weekend.

Police say the 66-year-old man was with two others near Dafoe Lake — about a three-hour snowmobile ride from Split Lake — when he became injured on Sunday.

A 23-year-old man, who had been with the victim, was able to return to Split Lake and called to report the injured rider was in the company of a 60-year-old man at a cabin near the lake. However, the victim wasn’t in any condition to make the ride back.

RCMP determined even though the victim was inside with supplies, he needed immediate assistance. A helicopter airlifted the man from the cabin to Thompson where he received medical attention for non-life-threatening injuries. He remains in hospital recovering.