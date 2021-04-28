Manitoba Expands COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility to More Neighbourhoods











69 Shares

WINNIPEG — Adults living in three additional neighbourhoods are being made eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Effective at noon today, those living in Point Douglas North, Downtown West, and Brandon Downtown can make an appointment. Adults living elsewhere, but working in specific jobs within these areas can also make an appointment. Eligible professions include school staff and child-care providers as well as people who work in food-processing facilities, grocery stores, convenience stores, gas stations and anywhere that serves food including restaurants and food banks.

Downtown Brandon is defined as the following areas:

• Pacific Avenue to the north

• 1st Street to the east

• Richmond Avenue to the south

• Between 17th and 18th Street to the west

Continued eligible communities include Inkster East, Downtown East, Point Douglas South, and Seven Oaks West in Winnipeg.

View a map of vaccine eligibility by neighbourhood

Two new supersites opening

Steinbach and Dauphin will be the next Manitoba cities to open COVID-19 vaccination supersites.

The Steinbach supersite will be located at 294 Lumber Avenue and open on May 18. The Dauphin supersite will be located at 304 Whitmore Avenue E and open on May 10.

Each of the new supersites is the second such locations in each of the respective health districts.

Health officials are planning to reach out to community leaders in some parts of the southern health region where vaccination uptake has been low.

Dr. Joss Reimer, head of the provincial vaccination effort, says people around Winkler and Steinbach are showing some hesitancy, as they have with flu shots and childhood vaccinations.

Appointments can be made by calling 1-844-MAN-VACC (1-844-626-8222) or visiting ProtectMB.ca.

— With files from The Canadian Press