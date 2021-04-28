Second Person Charged After Man’s Body Found in Red River

Winnipeg police have charged a second person in connection to the murder of Mohamed Mohiadin Ahmed.
The 29-year-old Winnipeg man’s body was discovered in the Red River on October 12, 2020, by a person walking their dog near Churchill Drive and Hay Street.
Police previously charged Jesse James Daher, 28, with second-degree murder in February.
On Tuesday, officers arrested Evan Daniel Bill Brightnose-Baker, 21, of Winnipeg at a home in the William Whyte neighbourhood. He has been charged with second-degree murder and remains in custody.