Second Person Charged After Man's Body Found in Red River













Winnipeg police have charged a second person in connection to the murder of Mohamed Mohiadin Ahmed.

The 29-year-old Winnipeg man’s body was discovered in the Red River on October 12, 2020, by a person walking their dog near Churchill Drive and Hay Street.

Police previously charged Jesse James Daher, 28, with second-degree murder in February.

On Tuesday, officers arrested Evan Daniel Bill Brightnose-Baker, 21, of Winnipeg at a home in the William Whyte neighbourhood. He has been charged with second-degree murder and remains in custody.