295 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Friday; 1 Death











17 Shares

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 295 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 38,729.

One additional death was also reported:

• A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the B.1.1.7 variant of concern.

Dr. Jazz Atwal, deputy chief provincial public health officer, says there are 2,375 active cases, 35,380 people have recovered, and 87 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 24 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 974.

Friday’s cases include:

• 12 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 17 cases in the Northern health region

• 50 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 29 cases in the Southern Health region

• 187 cases in the Winnipeg health region

3,526 laboratory tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 660,625.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Watch Friday’s media briefing:

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.