Manitoba Motorcycle Ride for Dad Adjusts Format for Second Year













WINNIPEG — This year’s Manitoba Motorcycle Ride for Dad is continuing with the ‘Ride Alone Together’ format, owing to ongoing public health restrictions.

The annual fundraiser to fight prostate cancer in Manitoba is asking riders to collect pledge donations between now and October 2, when the 2021 event will culminate.

“The uncertainty and continued risks of the COVID-19 virus dictates the ‘RAT Ride’ format,” said Kirk Van Alstyne, co-chair, MRFD. “The health and safety of our riders is our first priority and we know our riders, sponsors, donors and volunteers will step up again to fight prostate cancer.”

Registered riders can also participate by visiting Manitoba landmarks and MRFD Gold sponsors and sharing photos on social media with the #RideForDadMB hashtag. Registration and contest details are listed at ridefordad.ca/manitoba.

“We invite all motorcycle enthusiasts to register for the Ride online and collect pledge donations,” said Moe Sabourin, MRFD co-chair and president, Winnipeg Police Association.

“Prostate cancer is still one of the leading causes of death in men and the need for research funds continues. Together with our sponsors and media partners, we will continue to inform Manitobans of the importance of early detection of prostate cancer.”

The 2020 MRFD raised over $160,000 for prostate cancer research and education in Manitoba, including the Genomic Centre for Prostate Cancer Research led by Dr. Sabine Mai. A cheque presentation was made Friday at Enns Brothers on McGillivray Boulevard. This brings the 12-year fundraising total to over $2.65M.

ChrisD.ca is a proud media sponsor of the Manitoba Motorcycle Ride for Dad.