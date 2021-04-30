Youth Robbed at Knifepoint En Route to School in Whyte Ridge











WINNIPEG — A youth on their way to school in south Winnipeg was robbed at knifepoint of their bike and money on Thursday.

Police say the victim was confronted by two unknown teens in the Whyte Ridge neighbourhood at around 8:45 a.m.

They demanded the victim’s belongings and fled. No injuries were reported.

The youth immediately reported the incident to the school’s principal, who contacted the police. Officers and the Pembina Trails School Division are investigating the incident.

The suspects are described as two males in their late teens, 6’0” and 5’9” in height, both wearing ski-mask-type coverings on their faces.

“This is an opportunity for parents and caregivers to remind their children to be alert, travel with a friend, use well-lit paths and report suspicious or criminal activity that you see or experience,” police said in a statement.