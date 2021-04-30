‘The Beer Can’ on Solid Ground at the Granite











WINNIPEG — Curling and a post-game beer have always gone well together, but now that pairing will be a permanent fixture at the Granite Curling Club. Non-curlers, you need not worry.

The Beer Can @ The Granite has a new location this year at 1 Granite Way just north of Osborne Village on the shores of the Assiniboine River.

The pop-up concept was serving up cold suds on Main Street in 2020 and made for a pretty successful summer.

“Neal (co-owner Neal MacDonald) and I spent the winter pouring our pent-up energy into making plans for the new space,” says Brad Chute, one of three co-owners, along with Jenna Khan.

“It was very inspiring for me to work alongside him as he worked on the design, and then to see our vision come together each day while we worked on the site with family and friends,” says Chute.

Aside from tasty local beers, ciders, wine and feature craft cocktails, The Beer Can is adding a restaurant component this year with The Beer Cantina after working in consultation with members of the local Mexican community. Not ones to ignore sustainability, the trio says they have partnered with Fireweed Food Hub to connect with farmers, fishers, ranchers and food artisans in Manitoba.

“Cooking, to me, is all about community — be it bringing family together, or creating new family at the table,” says Chef Keith Csabak. “Creating tacos with both Mexican flavours and high-quality, small-scale farmer ingredients that promote sustainability in a space that treats local craft beer with the same appreciation is the perfect marriage of my core values.”

The Beer Can and cantina will be open daily beginning Saturday, May 1, weather-permitting, with hours to be determined.

Stringent cleaning measures will be in place, along with social distancing, mandatory masks while not seated and contactless payment at the bar.