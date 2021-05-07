502 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Friday; 1 Death











WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 502 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 40,940.

Four additional deaths were also reported:

• A man in his 50s from the Southern Health region

Dr. Jazz Atwal, deputy chief provincial public health officer, says there are 2,989 active cases, 36,964 people have recovered, and 137 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 44 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 987.

Friday’s cases include:

• 30 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 17 cases in the Northern health region

• 32 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 34 cases in the Southern Health region

• 389 cases in the Winnipeg health region

4,723 laboratory tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 685,810.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.