Telus Expanding 5G to 12 Manitoba Communities

Telus is powering up its ultra-fast 5G network to 12 more Manitoba communities.

As part of an additional $54 billion investment in infrastructure and operations across the country through 2024, Telus expects to have 5G coverage reach 70% of Canadians by the end of the year.

In Manitoba, that will include:

La Broquerie

Ritchot

Ste. Anne

Steinbach

Taché

Macdonald

Headingley

Brokenhead

Selkirk

St. Clements

Rockwood

Springfield

In total, 529 new Canadian communities will have access to Telus 5G by late 2021.

The Vancouver-based company first flipped the switch on 5G in Manitoba last November when it expanded coverage to Winnipeg and Brandon.