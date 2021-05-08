Home » News » Telus Expanding 5G to 12 Manitoba Communities

Telus Expanding 5G to 12 Manitoba Communities

May 8, 2021 8:21 AM | News

Telus

A Telus sign is pictured at the company’s annual meeting in Vancouver on May 8, 2014. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Telus is powering up its ultra-fast 5G network to 12 more Manitoba communities.

As part of an additional $54 billion investment in infrastructure and operations across the country through 2024, Telus expects to have 5G coverage reach 70% of Canadians by the end of the year.

In Manitoba, that will include:

  • La Broquerie
  • Ritchot
  • Ste. Anne
  • Steinbach
  • Taché
  • Macdonald
  • Headingley
  • Brokenhead
  • Selkirk
  • St. Clements
  • Rockwood
  • Springfield

In total, 529 new Canadian communities will have access to Telus 5G by late 2021.

The Vancouver-based company first flipped the switch on 5G in Manitoba last November when it expanded coverage to Winnipeg and Brandon.


