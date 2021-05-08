Telus Expanding 5G to 12 Manitoba Communities

- 15Shares
Telus is powering up its ultra-fast 5G network to 12 more Manitoba communities.
As part of an additional $54 billion investment in infrastructure and operations across the country through 2024, Telus expects to have 5G coverage reach 70% of Canadians by the end of the year.
In Manitoba, that will include:
- La Broquerie
- Ritchot
- Ste. Anne
- Steinbach
- Taché
- Macdonald
- Headingley
- Brokenhead
- Selkirk
- St. Clements
- Rockwood
- Springfield
In total, 529 new Canadian communities will have access to Telus 5G by late 2021.
The Vancouver-based company first flipped the switch on 5G in Manitoba last November when it expanded coverage to Winnipeg and Brandon.
