Rapid COVID-19 Testing Deployed to More Manitoba Businesses

WINNIPEG — The province has expanded asymptomatic rapid testing for COVID-19 to 35 businesses and community partners.

Health Minister Heather Stefanson announced Wednesday more than 200,000 rapid tests will be deployed for use in healthcare and community settings.

“Providing COVID-19 screening to more Manitoba workplaces expands our ability to identify asymptomatic cases that would otherwise go undetected,” said Stefanson. “Using rapid tests in this targeted way helps protect Manitobans by limiting the spread of COVID-19 in our community through early detection, and we are happy to be onboarding more partners daily.”

The Asymptomatic Rapid Testing Screening Program provides antigen-based rapid tests to businesses and critical service providers in non-healthcare settings who can self-administer a sustainable asymptomatic screening program.

Stefanson says the program is in addition to the targeted rapid testing already happening for screening or diagnostic purposes in other areas of the province.

“Participating in this rapid testing program not only helps keep our employees safe but helps keep their families safe and Manitobans safe. It is another tool to help stop the spread of COVID-19, which will benefit all of us,” said Wade Miller, president and CEO of the Winnipeg Football Club.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are one of the dozens of organizations participating in the program, along with Elkhorn Resort, Pizza Hotline, Air Canada, Princess Auto, Winkler Meats and others.

Rapid Testing Screening Strategy by ChrisDca on Scribd