Manitoba Marks Single-Day High with 603 New COVID-19 Cases











52 Shares

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 603 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 46,916.

Three additional deaths were also reported:

• A woman in her 40s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the B.1.1.7 variant of concern

• A man in his 50s from the Winnipeg health region

• A man in his 70s from Southern Health, linked to the B.1.1.7 variant of concern

Health officials say there are 4,659 active cases, 41,238 people have recovered, and 232 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 56 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 1,019.

Thursday’s cases include:

• 20 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 36 cases in the Northern health region

• 41 cases in the Prairie Mountain health region

• 97 cases in the Southern Health region

• 409 cases in the Winnipeg health region

3,619 laboratory tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 735,315.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.