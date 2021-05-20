Brandon Man Killed in Crash with Semi in Northern Manitoba











A two-vehicle crash killed one man and sent two others to hospital on Wednesday in northern Manitoba.

Snow Lake RCMP responded to the crash on Highway 39, just west of the Highway 392 junction, around 6:20 a.m.

Police say a westbound pickup truck and an eastbound semi-trailer truck collided when the pickup truck entered the eastbound lane. The semi driver attempted to avoid the collision, but the vehicles still collided, sending the semi into the south ditch and the pickup into the north ditch, where it caught on fire.

The semi driver, a 49-year-old Flin Flon man, was extricated from the rig and suffered serious injuries. A 26-year-old man from Brookdale, who was a passenger in the pickup truck, also sustained serious injuries. Both men were sent to hospital.

The 33-year-old Brandon man driving the pickup was pronounced deceased on scene.

Police say conditions at the time were rainy and slightly foggy.

RCMP continue to investigate.