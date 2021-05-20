New Public Health Measures Coming for the Long Weekend: Pallister











WINNIPEG — Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister says the province will announce additional public health measures ahead of the long weekend.

Pallister says Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, will make the announcement later Thursday.

The new measures are aimed at reducing gatherings and ensuring people stay at home.

Manitoba already bans most social gatherings at private residences and has closed indoor dining at restaurants and food courts.

“Case counts spiked after Thanksgiving. Case counts spiked after Easter and spring break. We can’t have the same thing happen after [the] May long weekend too,” Pallister said.

Manitoba’s intensive care units are at capacity as COVID-19 case numbers soar in the province. Three patients were flown 600 kilometres to Thunder Bay, Ontario earlier this week for care as Manitoba’s hospitals continue to be stretched thin.

“We’re social people and we like to get together and we’ve been suffering through this pandemic because we can’t get together for a long time,” Pallister said. “But we need to suffer a little bit longer so we can turn this curve like we’ve done before.”

Pallister encouraged people to get vaccinated as soon as possible and hinted at a vaccination incentive program that will be revealed next week.

— With files from The Canadian Press