Police Rescue Woman in Distress from Red River













Winnipeg police formed a human chain to help rescue a woman who entered the Red River near Kildonan Park early Thursday.

Police responded to the riverbank along Scotia Avenue at around 1 a.m. in complete darkness. Officers heard splashing and the woman’s cries for help, which assisted them in determining her location in the water.

The victim was stuck in the current approximately 40 feet off the shore when police used a hope from a nearby resident. Officers swam out securing the rope around the victim and safely brought her back to the shore.

The woman in her 30s was transported to hospital in stable condition for precautionary measures.