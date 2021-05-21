594 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Friday; 3 Deaths











WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 594 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 47,504.

Three additional deaths were also reported:

A woman in her 50s from the Interlake-Eastern health region, linked to the B.1.1.7 variant of concern;

A woman in her 80s from the Prairie Mountain Health region, linked to an outbreak at the Russell Health Centre; and

A woman in her 90s from the Prairie Mountain Health region, linked to the B.1.1.7 variant of concern.

Dr. Jazz Atwal, deputy chief provincial public health officer, says there are 4,855 active cases, 41,627 people have recovered, and 236 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 56 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 1,022.

Friday’s cases include:

39 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region

26 cases in the Northern health region

54 cases in the Prairie Mountain health region

55 cases in the Southern Health region

420 cases in the Winnipeg health region

3,793 laboratory tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 739,627.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Watch Friday’s media briefing:

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.