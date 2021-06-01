IIU Investigating Alleged Theft by RCMP Officer













Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating an alleged theft by an on-duty RCMP officer.

The Independent Investigation Unit says RCMP received a formal complaint on April 14 following an incident on April 2. The IIU says they were notified on May 27 regarding a male who was arrested during a motor vehicle incident, in which the complainant alleges RCMP officers seized personal items worth $15,000 north of Ile Des Chenes.

The IIU will be investigating the allegation and ask anyone with additional information to contact them at 1-844-667-6060.