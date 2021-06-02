Reconstruction Underway on Southbound Highway 75 in Morris













WINNIPEG — Work is now underway to improve the southbound lanes of Highway 75 through the town of Morris.

The province on Wednesday announced $10 million towards the project, which will see the reconstruction of the highway from Rodeo Drive to 3.1 kilometres south.

The project also includes the replacement of the southbound CN rail cross surface. Southbound lanes will temporarily be closed in the area and two-way traffic will be accommodated on the northbound lanes during construction. Work is currently underway and is expected to be completed this fall.

Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler says additional concrete roadway work will take place on southbound Highway 75 from Ste. Agathe to the U.S. border beginning this summer.