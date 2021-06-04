329 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Friday; 4 Deaths













WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 329 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 52,261.

Four additional deaths were also reported:

• A man in his 40 from Interlake–Eastern health region, linked to the B.1.1.7 variant of concern

• A woman in her 70s from the Southern Health region, linked to the B.1.1.7 variant of concern

• A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the B.1.1.7 variant of concern

• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the B.1.1.7 variant of concern

Dr. Jazz Atwal, deputy chief provincial public health officer, says there are 4,191 active cases, 46,999 people have recovered, and 207 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 42 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 1,071.

Friday’s cases include:

• 30 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 30 cases in the Northern health region

• 28 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 38 cases in the Southern Health region

• 203 cases in the Winnipeg health region

2,555 laboratory tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 781,287.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Watch Friday’s media briefing:

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.